Employers (EIG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Employers (NYSE:EIG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Employers to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.05. Employers had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $191.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.57 million. On average, analysts expect Employers to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Employers alerts:

Employers stock opened at $40.21 on Wednesday. Employers has a twelve month low of $25.53 and a twelve month high of $43.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of -0.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

In related news, EVP Tracey Lynn Berg sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $318,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,757.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on EIG. TheStreet raised shares of Employers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.