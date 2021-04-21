Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,868 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Enbridge by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 341,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Motco increased its holdings in Enbridge by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 127,198 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 32.0% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $36.80 on Wednesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.14. The company has a market capitalization of $74.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

