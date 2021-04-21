Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Endesa from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endesa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELEZF opened at $26.95 on Monday. Endesa has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $29.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.01.

About Endesa

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2020, its distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,488 square kilometers.

