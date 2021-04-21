Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,104 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

NYSE:PG opened at $137.75 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $111.25 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $339.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 6,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $822,032.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

