Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from Ennis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Ennis has increased its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ennis has a payout ratio of 90.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Get Ennis alerts:

NYSE:EBF opened at $20.21 on Wednesday. Ennis has a fifty-two week low of $15.18 and a fifty-two week high of $22.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.87 million, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.53.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). Ennis had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 9.35%.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.