Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1.21.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ESI. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.20 to C$1.30 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$0.80 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Shares of ESI stock opened at C$1.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$182.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.12, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$0.45 and a 1 year high of C$1.60.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.39) by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$201.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$197.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.