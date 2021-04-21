Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.44, RTT News reports. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equifax updated its Q2 guidance to $1.60-1.70 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6.75-7.05 EPS.

NYSE EFX traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $192.63. The company had a trading volume of 879,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 53.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. Equifax has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $196.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.73 and a 200-day moving average of $174.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.43.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

