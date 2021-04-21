Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for BNP Paribas SA’s Q1 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BNPQY)

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for BNP Paribas in a research report issued on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BNPQY. BNP Paribas restated a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

BNPQY opened at $30.57 on Monday. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $32.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.12. The company has a market cap of $76.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.70.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.19. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.