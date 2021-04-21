Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alibaba Group in a research note issued on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $7.69 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.05. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Alibaba Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $21.24 EPS.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, CLSA decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.73.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $229.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $621.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $232.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.42. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $189.53 and a one year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $18.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.