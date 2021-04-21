Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.48, Fidelity Earnings reports. Equity Bancshares had a positive return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 42.38%.

NASDAQ:EQBK traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.98. 518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,090. Equity Bancshares has a one year low of $12.49 and a one year high of $29.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQBK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised Equity Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

In other Equity Bancshares news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 8,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $236,782.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 13,807 shares of company stock valued at $392,333 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

