Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.33-2.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.34. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its guidance to EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a sector perform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $68.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.05, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a one year low of $53.52 and a one year high of $69.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.363 dividend. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.38%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.