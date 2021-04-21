Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of ETH stock opened at $28.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $711.89 million, a PE ratio of 188.53 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day moving average of $21.99. Ethan Allen Interiors has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $29.81.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The company had revenue of $178.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.80 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.73%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $30,714.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,893,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,687,000 after acquiring an additional 155,311 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,039,000 after acquiring an additional 302,991 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 810,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,380,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 680,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,752,000 after acquiring an additional 12,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 457,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,251,000 after acquiring an additional 180,757 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

