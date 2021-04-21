Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Acquired by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,202 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC owned 0.06% of Everbridge worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Everbridge by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Everbridge by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 171,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Everbridge by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Everbridge by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 417,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,249,000 after purchasing an additional 110,328 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Everbridge by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period.

Get Everbridge alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on EVBG shares. Northland Securities increased their target price on Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Everbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.08.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $131.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $178.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.13.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 32.43%. The company had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.48 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $274,193.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,274.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 2,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.02, for a total transaction of $468,845.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,552.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,026 shares of company stock worth $3,560,665 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.