Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $148.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.31% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Everbridge, Inc. is a software company which provides communications and enterprise safety applications. The company’s applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, IT Alerting, Safety Connection(TM), Community Engagement(TM), Secure Messaging and Internet of Things. It operates primarily in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Beijing and London. Everbridge, Inc. is based in Burlington, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EVBG. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.92.

NASDAQ:EVBG traded up $2.46 on Wednesday, hitting $134.17. The stock had a trading volume of 411,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,991. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.14 and a beta of 0.75. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $178.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.48 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,063 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $274,193.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,274.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 5,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.46, for a total value of $956,983.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,089.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,026 shares of company stock worth $3,560,665. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

