Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target Raised to $87.00 at Morgan Stanley

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ES. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.45.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy stock opened at $90.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $73.61 and a one year high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.03.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.86%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,408,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,630,661,000 after purchasing an additional 84,744 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 25,533,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,208,906,000 after acquiring an additional 939,501 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,959,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $602,080,000 after acquiring an additional 30,701 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,636,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,061,000 after acquiring an additional 22,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $235,467,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.