EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.60

EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.60 and last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 122 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

Several equities analysts have commented on EVRZF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVRAZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EVRAZ from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Get EVRAZ alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. EVRAZ’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

About EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF)

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; various coking coal blends, including hard, semi-hard, and semi-soft; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for EVRAZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVRAZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.