Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $134.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Exact Sciences’ rising expenses and operating loss are concerning. This created a bottom-line pressure, resulting in net loss in the fourth quarter 2020. The company has not provided any outlook for 2021 on lack of visibility. Its expectations of a fall in COVID-19-testing revenues raise apprehensions. Sole reliance on Cologuard and stiff competition persist. Yet, robust top-line growth in the fourth quarter amid pandemic-led headwinds is impressive. Screening arm’s revenues, driven by Cologuard volume growth during the quarter, is encouraging. Ongoing recovery in precision oncology arm buoys optimism. Gross margin expansion and tie-ups bode well. A strong solvency position is impressive. Over the past six months, Exact Sciences has outperformed its industry.”

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Exact Sciences from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.31.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $125.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.47. Exact Sciences has a 1 year low of $70.75 and a 1 year high of $159.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.35.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). The company had revenue of $466.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.98 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that Exact Sciences will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $243,172.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 11,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total value of $1,423,807.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,428 shares of company stock worth $8,114,785 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 11,536 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,261,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $997,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 384.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 969 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exact Sciences (EXAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.