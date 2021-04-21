Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 752,719 Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 87.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,616,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 752,719 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $9,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new position in Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Energy Fuels by 13.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.33% of the company’s stock.

UUUU traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.41. 200,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,203,073. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $7.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.46 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.30.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 1,640.41% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. As a group, analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $223,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,363.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $253,160 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

UUUU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from $4.50 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Fuels has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.88.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

