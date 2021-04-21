Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,048 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Meridian Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $3.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.76. 2,280,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,624,559. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $116.48 and a 1 year high of $234.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $223.33 and a 200 day moving average of $205.73.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

