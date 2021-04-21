Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 91,936 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 763,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,936 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 3.9% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $102,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,517,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.1% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VOE traded up $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.38. 3,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,577. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.92 and a fifty-two week high of $139.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.57.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.