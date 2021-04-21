Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $11.68 Million Stake in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 83.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,915 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.32% of Scientific Games worth $11,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,278,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 85.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 11,486 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Scientific Games by 292.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

SGMS traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.21. The stock had a trading volume of 7,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,415. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 2.11. Scientific Games Co. has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $52.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.12.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.44 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Analysts predict that Scientific Games Co. will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SGMS shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Scientific Games from $9.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

