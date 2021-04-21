Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 179,347 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 90.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 378,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179,347 shares during the quarter. DraftKings accounts for approximately 0.9% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $23,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the third quarter worth $219,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at about $448,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the third quarter worth approximately $177,000. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DKNG. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.54.

DraftKings stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.98. 336,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,215,572. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.27. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.04 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

