EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.33.

EXFO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised EXFO from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on EXFO from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut EXFO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on EXFO from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of EXFO in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ EXFO traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.73. 311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,264. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.53. The company has a market cap of $214.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.82 and a beta of 1.37. EXFO has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). EXFO had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that EXFO will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in EXFO during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in EXFO by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in EXFO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $613,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in EXFO by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,028,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

About EXFO

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

