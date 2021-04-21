EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.36). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EYEG. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $16.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of EYEG opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.92. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $8.18.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating inflammatory and immune diseases with a focus on the eye and nervous system in the United States. It develops PP-001, a clinical stage dihydroorotate dehydrogenase inhibitor that has been developed in two clinical-stage ophthalmic formulations, consisting of PaniJect that is in Phase Ia/IIb clinical trial for multiple diseases that affect the posterior region of the eye, including non-infectious posterior uveitis and diabetic macular edema; and PaniDrop, which is in Phase I safety study for multiple diseases that affect the ocular surface and anterior region of the eye, comprising of allergic conjunctivitis, viral conjunctivitis, and dry eye disease.

