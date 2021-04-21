Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 738 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FB shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.78.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total transaction of $11,528,942.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,483,918 shares of company stock valued at $416,349,923 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $302.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.74. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.34 and a 1 year high of $315.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.