FantasyGold Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.00 (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 21st. FantasyGold has a market cap of $229,008.64 and approximately $5.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FantasyGold coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FantasyGold has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00061297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.86 or 0.00279708 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $553.95 or 0.01013626 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00024717 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,598.71 or 0.99906089 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.30 or 0.00633661 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin.

FantasyGold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

