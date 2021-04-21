FARO Technologies (FARO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect FARO Technologies to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $92.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.45 million. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. On average, analysts expect FARO Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FARO Technologies stock opened at $85.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.91 and its 200-day moving average is $75.42. FARO Technologies has a one year low of $46.23 and a one year high of $97.88.

FARO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on FARO Technologies from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised FARO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

