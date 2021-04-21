Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 57.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 914,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,263,000 after purchasing an additional 43,661 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $369,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,701,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $327,042 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $51.13 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a one year low of $33.96 and a one year high of $51.89. The company has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.16%.

FAST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

