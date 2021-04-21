Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Receives $109.56 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.56.

A number of research analysts have commented on FATE shares. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $84.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of FATE opened at $78.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -42.49 and a beta of 1.88. Fate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $15.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. As a group, analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $272,807.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,200 shares in the company, valued at $5,597,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cindy Tahl sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $2,514,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,414,670.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,275 shares of company stock valued at $8,187,358 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

