FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in American Electric Power by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.18.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $5,068,663.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at $14,278,837.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 11,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $901,344.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,971.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,935 shares of company stock worth $9,204,606 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $90.14 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.72 and its 200 day moving average is $82.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

