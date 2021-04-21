FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in American International Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in American International Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 10,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in American International Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in American International Group by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIG stock opened at $45.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.92. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The firm has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AIG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American International Group from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays increased their target price on American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.07.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

