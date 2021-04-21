FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,687 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 42,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 277,171 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 94,415 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $128.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.33. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.22 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,184 shares of company stock worth $23,752,510 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

