FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,903 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 3.8% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

NYSE FRC opened at $172.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $92.13 and a fifty-two week high of $180.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.44. The stock has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FRC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Compass Point reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Maxim Group increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.72.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.