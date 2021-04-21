FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 1,755 Shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Zeit Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,391,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000.

Shares of BATS IGE opened at $27.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.48. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $30.59 and a 52-week high of $38.02.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

