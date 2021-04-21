FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 1,798 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter worth about $691,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 12.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 663,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,336,000 after buying an additional 71,733 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.5% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 379,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,284,000 after buying an additional 60,634 shares during the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.93.

NYSE SLB opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.00. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

