FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 3,171 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,027 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,171 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 36,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 213.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,557,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,491 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,066,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 256.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 25,795 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 28,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares during the period. 72.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBAN opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

In related news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $2,716,400.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HBAN. Stephens boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.87.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

