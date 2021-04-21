Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf lowered Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Shares of FERG stock opened at $129.08 on Tuesday. Ferguson has a 12-month low of $116.70 and a 12-month high of $131.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

