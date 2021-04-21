Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Purchased by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 371.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,416 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $4,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,071,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,092,884,000 after purchasing an additional 742,490 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,835,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,674,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,962,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,267,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,921 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,930,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,121,738,000 after purchasing an additional 903,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,943,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $840,739,000 after purchasing an additional 446,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.07. 34,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,995,817. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.05 and a 52-week high of $156.73. The firm has a market cap of $95.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -843.22, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FIS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.96.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total value of $4,148,493.44. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.