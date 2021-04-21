Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

Shares of FITB opened at $36.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.85 and its 200-day moving average is $30.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $40.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

In related news, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $452,607.30. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,779,352. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FITB. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.39.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

