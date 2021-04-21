First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Short Interest Up 30.1% in March

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,560,000 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the March 15th total of 6,580,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Shares of First BanCorp. stock opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $12.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.31.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $207.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.61 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 3.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FBP. Citigroup increased their price target on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Lawrence Odell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $226,000.00. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,528,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,880,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,341,000 after acquiring an additional 168,671 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

