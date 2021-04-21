First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 6,377 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 168,999 shares.The stock last traded at $25.42 and had previously closed at $25.47.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of First Busey in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Monday, January 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.99.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $103.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.73 million. First Busey had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 8.62%. Research analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Busey by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in First Busey by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in First Busey by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Busey by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Busey by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. 46.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Busey Company Profile (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

