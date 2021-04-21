First Command Bank Acquires 38 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First Command Bank boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in PayPal by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in PayPal by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in PayPal by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in PayPal by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.64. 205,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,217,737. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.41 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.76 billion, a PE ratio of 99.78, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.32.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,898,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,907 shares in the company, valued at $15,766,286. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

