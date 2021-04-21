First Command Bank Cuts Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

First Command Bank decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,672,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,115,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,650,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,169,639,000 after purchasing an additional 215,175 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 718,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,305,000 after purchasing an additional 189,462 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 830.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 202,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,773,000 after purchasing an additional 180,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total transaction of $4,530,552.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,635,642.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $322,478.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at $7,536,806.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,200 shares of company stock worth $5,873,278 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROK traded up $3.19 on Wednesday, reaching $266.41. 6,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $262.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.39. The company has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.46 and a 12 month high of $275.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROK. Barclays lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $291.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.71.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

