First Command Bank Lowers Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

First Command Bank lessened its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 10.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in CSX were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of CSX stock traded up $4.40 on Wednesday, hitting $102.85. 264,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,807,052. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $58.80 and a 12-month high of $101.35. The company has a market cap of $78.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.71.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.