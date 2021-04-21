First Command Bank Raises Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

First Command Bank increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 25.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 921.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 146,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after acquiring an additional 132,513 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $542,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 40,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.14. 103,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,281,003. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $80.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.07.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.