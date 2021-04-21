First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) will announce $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.34. First Midwest Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 94.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

FMBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. First Midwest Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,642,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,073,000 after purchasing an additional 531,909 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 353,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 80,209 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Midwest Bancorp stock opened at $20.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. First Midwest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

