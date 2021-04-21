First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37, Briefing.com reports. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

FMBI stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.13. 28,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,945. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $24.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.28%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FMBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.