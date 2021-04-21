First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Stock Position Raised by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,422,000. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,378,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 460.0% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY opened at $100.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.40. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $57.57 and a 52 week high of $112.02.

