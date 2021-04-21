First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Shares Bought by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $4,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,659,000. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000.

Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $123.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,165. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.99. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $67.97 and a one year high of $137.06.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

