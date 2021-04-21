First Western Financial (MYFW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect First Western Financial to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.29). First Western Financial had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $23.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.90 million.

First Western Financial stock opened at $26.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. First Western Financial has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $31.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.34. The firm has a market cap of $207.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.83.

MYFW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Western Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on First Western Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

